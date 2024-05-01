Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 57.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 16.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 174.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

