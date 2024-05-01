Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 620,386 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,033,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 328,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,671,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 314,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $96.44.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

