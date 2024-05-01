Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,012 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

HHH stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

