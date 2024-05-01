Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,208 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $59.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.