Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,354 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 206.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

