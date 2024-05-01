Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 692,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 93,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.