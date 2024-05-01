Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $14,103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter.

SPT stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

