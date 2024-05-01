Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNX Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE CNX opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

