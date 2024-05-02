10,100 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.