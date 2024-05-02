10,705 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,408,138 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,672,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 389,373 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 280,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 172,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

