1,124 Shares in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDMV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV opened at $28.55 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

