12,300 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marcus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,410,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $415.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

