12,950 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Costamare by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare Profile

Featured Articles

