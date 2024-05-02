1,355 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 451,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.