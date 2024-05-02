13,665 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

