1,543 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

