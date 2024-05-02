15,492 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $103,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $7,091,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

