15,500 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 48.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

THRY stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

