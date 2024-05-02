16,200 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 117,818 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BrightSphere Investment Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.