196 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $738.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $952.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.71 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

