21,600 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 268,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

