21,700 Shares in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xperi Trading Down 0.3 %

XPER opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.