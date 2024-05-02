261 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

