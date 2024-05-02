3,104 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in eXp World by 11.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $13.00 to $11.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

