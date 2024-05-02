338 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

