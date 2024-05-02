3,999 Shares in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

