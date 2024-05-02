470 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 343,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.