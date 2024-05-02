470 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 343,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

