51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.7 %

COE stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.62.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

