658 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,612,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IX opened at $101.25 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

