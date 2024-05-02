6,700 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of HVT opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

