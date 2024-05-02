690 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

