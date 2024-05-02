712 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
View Our Latest Report on KALU
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.