7,800 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 235,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MOV stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

