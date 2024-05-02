8,900 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,190,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calavo Growers Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of CVGW opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.