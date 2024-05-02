9,500 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 911.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TRST stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,879 shares of company stock worth $51,583. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

