A. O. Smith (AOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS):

4/26/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – A. O. Smith had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/17/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

