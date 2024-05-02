AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 306.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

ABCL stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.36. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

