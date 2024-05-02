abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.48

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.48 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.66). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.61), with a volume of 261,746 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.84. The company has a market cap of £352.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20,800.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is -110,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

