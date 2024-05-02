abrdn plc Invests $131,000 in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

