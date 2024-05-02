abrdn plc Makes New Investment in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Stories
