ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ACCO Brands worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

