Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
