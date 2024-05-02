ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ADT were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ADT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ADT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 264,825 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 824.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,729 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ADT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,421 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.