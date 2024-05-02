Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

