AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 32,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 71,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Get AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.57% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.