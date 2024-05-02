AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,593.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $20,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $184.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

