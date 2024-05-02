Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AMG stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

