AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MITT stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

