Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 25,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,429,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Ainos Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.