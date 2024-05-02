Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.